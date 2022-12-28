Hunter (ankle) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Hunter went through shootaround Tuesday before being ruled out for the evening's contest, but that morning appearance could gear him up for a return Wednesday. The team should clarify his status, along with his three questionable teammates, ahead of the opening tipoff.
