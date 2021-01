Hunter recorded 23 points (9-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Friday's 114-96 victory over the Nets.

Hunter put together a hyper-efficient performance Friday, which helped shoot up his overall shooting numbers on the season to 52.9 percent from the field and 48.0 percent from deep. He'll come back down to earth eventually, but the second-year forward is looking improved compared to his rookie campaign.