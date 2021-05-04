Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk said Tuesday that Hunter won't resume playing until he regains full confidence in his surgically-repaired right knee, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports. "We aren't going to put anyone out there if they don't feel comfortable playing," Schlenk said.

Hunter initially injured the knee Jan. 29 and underwent surgery just over a week later. He missed 23 games before returning to action sooner than expected March 22, but he appeared in just two contests until being shut down again after experiencing renewed swelling in the knee. Hunter has since underwent another minor procedure on the knee, but the second-year forward doesn't look like he's made much major progress in his recovery over the past five weeks. According to Schlenk, Hunter hasn't had many opportunities of late to take part in 5-on-5 scrimmaging to gain confidence in the knee, so the 23-year-old looks destined to miss at least a few more games.