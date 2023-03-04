Hunter logged 17 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 32 minutes during Friday's 129-111 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Hunter had a solid night scoring the ball, while adding little else. With so many mouths to feed on this Atlanta team, the fourth-year forward's scoring ceiling is always a bit limited, so usually he needs to add more value in other categories to remain fantasy-relevant and he really hasn't been doing that as much this year. So, while he is averaging a career-high 15.6 points per game this season, he's also averaging a career low in steals (0.5), and he rarely adds much in blocks or assists.