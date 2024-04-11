Hunter (rest) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game against Minnesota, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hunter sat out Wednesday's game against the Hornets due to rest purposes, but he'll be back on the court following a one-game absence. Over five appearances this month, he's averaged 17.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 36.2 minutes per game.