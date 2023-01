Hunter (illness) is off the injury report for Saturday's matchup against the Clippers, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hunter will return following a two-game absence, which should push Bogdan Bogdanovic back to the bench. In January, Hunter is averaging 18.0 points on 50/42/84 shooting, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 34.5 minutes.