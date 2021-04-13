Hunter (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Though head coach Nate McMillan said that the procedure Hunter required for his sore right knee last week would only sideline him for "a couple of days," the Hawks haven't provided much in the way of an update on the second-year forward's condition. With that in mind, Hunter should be viewed as questionable -- at best -- for the Hawks' remaining two games this week (Thursday versus Milwaukee, Sunday versus Indiana).