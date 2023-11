Hunter amassed 24 points (7-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 40 minutes during Sunday's 113-103 loss to the Celtics.

Hunter has been productive recently, scoring at least 20 points in three straight games. In that span, Hunter has averaged of 23.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 1.0 blocks and 3.3 three-pointers. With Jalen Johnson out for several weeks due to a wrist injury, Hunter looks ready to take on a larger role for the Hawks.