Hunter (hip) will not suit up for Friday's matchup against the Nets, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Hunter will miss a fourth straight contest due to a right hip strain, which has allowed for Jarett Culver and AJ Griffin to receive extended minutes. His next chance to play will come on Sunday against the Bulls.
More News
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Nabs questionable tag Friday•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Out for at least a week•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Sidelined Friday•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Questionable to return Wednesday•