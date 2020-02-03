Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Out as expected
Hunter (ankle) will not play Monday against the Celtics, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Hunter will remain sidelined for a second consecutive game as he continues to nurse a sprained left ankle. With Cam Reddish (concussion) also sidelined, Jeff Teague will start alongside Trae Young and Kevin Huerter.
