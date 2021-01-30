Hunter (knee) underwent an MRI, which revealed articular wear and tear in his right knee, and he'll be reviewed next week following a non-surgical procedure Saturday morning.
Right knee soreness forced Hunter to leave Friday's game early, and it turns out he was dealing with an issue significant enough to keep him out at least a week. While Hunter is sidelined, Cam Reddish and Danilo Gallinari could see extra run.
More News
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Won't return Friday•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Strong performance in OT loss•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Scoring run continues•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Scores career-high 33 points•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Available for Sunday•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Questionable vs. Bucks•