The Hawks announced Monday that Hunter will undergo a non-surgical procedure Tuesday to address his right knee inflammation, and he'll be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Hunter missed the past two games for Atlanta, and he'll now miss at least six more. With Hunter scheduled to be re-evaluated in two weeks, that means the earliest he could return is Jan. 10 against the 76ers. He's had a strong season so far, posting averages of 14.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.9 three-pointers. Although losing Hunter is a tough blow for Atlanta, the good news is that Jalen Johnson (wrist) could be ready to return as soon as Tuesday's game against the Bulls.