Hunter will miss at least a week due to a right hip flexor strain.

Hunter played for only seven minutes against Orlando on Wednesday before suffering his injury. The forward got an MRI on Thursday and the Hawks confirmed Hunter will miss at least the next week of action. The injury will force the 25-year-old to miss Atlanta's matchups against Denver, Oklahoma City and New York. With John Collins (ankle) also set to miss time, expect Jarrett Culver and Vit Krejci to see an increase in minutes.