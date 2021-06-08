Hunter (knee) will not play in Tuesday's Game 2 against the 76ers, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.
Hunter will miss a second straight game with right knee soreness -- an issue that's plagued him for most of the season. In his absence, Solomon Hill will start at small forward again.
