Hunter is out Wednesday against the Wizards due to injury maintenance, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Hunter made his return Monday after 24 straight missed games, and he posted six points and three rebounds in 14 minutes. Though coach Nate McMillan said Hunter suffered no swelling or pain after returning, the forward will still sit out Wednesday's contest. The Hawks are presumably being cautious with the hopes of making sure Hunter is 100 percent healthy for the playoffs, especially since Wednesday is the first half of a back-to-back set.