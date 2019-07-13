Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Out for Vegas finale
Hunter (sore knee) will not play in Friday's summer league finale, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports.
Hunter only played in one summer league game, as the Hawks understandably exercised caution with their No. 4 overall pick and his sore knee. There is nothing to indicate he will not be ready to go full-steam once training camp commences.
