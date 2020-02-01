Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Out Saturday
Hunter (ankle) is out Saturday against the Mavericks.
As expected, Hunter won't play Saturday. In his absence, Cam Reddish and Vince Carter could see extra minutes.
