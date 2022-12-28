Hunter (ankle) is out Wednesday against the Nets, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Hunter will miss a second straight game due to a sprained left ankle. The Hawks' rotation remains in flux, however, as Trae Young (calf), Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) and Jalen Johnson (foot) will all be game-time calls.
More News
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Nabs questionable tag Wednesday•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Goes through shootaround•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Questionable with ankle sprain•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Starts third quarter•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Sprains ankle Friday•