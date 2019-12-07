Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Participates in individual work
Hunter (finger) participated in individual work during Saturday's practice, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Saturday's practice was a step in the right direction for Hunter, though the rookie forward remains a questionable designation for Sunday's tilt with charlotte due to a dislocated right finger. If he's held out, look for Cam Reddish to get a second-straight start.
