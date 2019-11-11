Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Plays through injury, nets 14 points
Hunter (shoulder) contributed 14 points (5-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 39 minutes Sunday in the Hawks' 124-113 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers.
Listed as probable heading into the contest with a sore left shoulder, Hunter ended up playing his most minutes of the season, an indication the injury wasn't much of a concern. The rookie has seen a slight increase in his role on offense since John Collins was handed a suspension four games ago, but poor efficiency from the field (34.1 percent shooting) over that stretch has limited Hunter's overall fantasy utility.
