Hunter provided 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 122-101 loss to the Knicks.

The fourth-year forward heads into the All-Star break on a bit of a heater, having scored at least 20 points in three straight games. Hunter remains a solid complementary presence in the Atlanta offense, and in the last 10 games he's averaging 16.2 points, 4.7 boards, 1.8 assists, 1.4 threes and 1.0 steals.