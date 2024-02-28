Hunter ended Tuesday's 124-97 win over Utah with 20 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds and one block in 28 minutes off the bench.

The Hawks need someone else to step up on offense with Trae Young (finger) out of action, and Hunter is responding. The fifth-year forward has scored at least 20 points in four of the last five games, averaging 20.8 points, 5.2 boards, 2.2 threes, 1.0 assists and 0.8 steals during that stretch while shooting 51.7 percent from the floor and 45.8 percent (11-for-24) from beyond the arc.