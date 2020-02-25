Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Posts 22 points in loss
Hunter (personal) amassed 22 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 39 minutes in Monday's 129-112 loss versus the Sixers.
He returned to the lineup after missing Saturday's win over the Mavericks and was very aggressive in a difficult matchup versus the Sixers. This was the rookie's best scoring output in eight games, and the 10 free-throw attempts mark a new season high. Hunter has posted highly fantasy-relevant lines in four of his last five games and appears set to see plenty of usage down the stretch.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...