Hunter (personal) amassed 22 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 39 minutes in Monday's 129-112 loss versus the Sixers.

He returned to the lineup after missing Saturday's win over the Mavericks and was very aggressive in a difficult matchup versus the Sixers. This was the rookie's best scoring output in eight games, and the 10 free-throw attempts mark a new season high. Hunter has posted highly fantasy-relevant lines in four of his last five games and appears set to see plenty of usage down the stretch.