Hunter finished with 24 points (6-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 10-10 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Monday's 121-106 win over the Bucks.

Hunter's 6-for-15 shooting mark was nothing special, but he converted all 10 of his free-throw tries en route to a season-high point total. The forward didn't produce much else in terms of complementary stats, which has been par for the course this season. Hunter has recorded double-digit points in all 14 of Atlanta's games but has yet to exceed six boards, four assists or one steal in a contest thus far.