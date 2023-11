Hunter recorded 20 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 136-108 win over the Wizards.

Hunter has been on a mini heater over the past two games, averaging 22.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, 1.5 steals and 2.5 three-pointers while shooting 55.5 percent from the field. Jalen Johnson suffered a wrist injury Saturday and it's unclear if he'll miss time, so the Hawks may need Hunter to continue providing more offensive firepower.