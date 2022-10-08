Hunter ended with 21 points (9-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 118-109 win over the Bucks.

Hunter stepped things up on offense, something the coaching staff will be hoping he can do with more regularity this season. Despite a few flashes over the past couple of seasons, Hunter is yet to establish himself as a must-roster fantasy asset. His proven ability on the defensive end is often offset by a lack of efficient scoring. If he can finally put it all together this season, he could certainly be a name to consider.