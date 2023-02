Hunter closed Friday's 115-108 win over the Jazz with 26 points (10-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 36 minutes.

Hunter drilled 66.7 percent of his attempts from the field and finished second on the Hawks with 26 points. He also registered a steal for his fourth straight contest. Friday marked Hunter's best scoring performance through 43 appearances.