Hunter accumulated 28 points (11-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 135-121 overtime loss to the Heat.

Hunter had been listed as probable with an illness and gave it a go as expected. The 22-year-old rookie amassed a career high scoring total, posting double figures for the 13th time in his last 15 appearances. He has also scored at least 26 three times during that same stretch of games. While his field-goal percentage often leaves a lot to be desired, Hunter was extremely efficient in this one, and he's starting to establish himself as a fairly consistent contributor who regularly logs heavy minutes.