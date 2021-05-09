Coach Nate McMillan said Hunter (knee) went through a full practice Sunday and suffered no setbacks, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

It was previously reported that Hunter could return Monday, and his successful participation in practice is another positive sign. "Everything looked good," McMillan said. "Went through full practice, we didn't do anything live, mostly a lot of shooting today, but really no reports of setbacks." Hunter hasn't played since late March, so he likely will see a minutes limit if he is available to return ahead of the playoffs.