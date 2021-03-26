Hunter (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Warriors, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.
Hunter has taken the floor in the last two games after a 23-game absence due to knee surgery. The 23-year-old is still dealing with soreness in his knee, but he appears likely to play Friday for the third-consecutive game. Hunter has scored a combined 10 points on 13 field-goal attempts over the last two games.
