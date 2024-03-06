Hunter is probable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers due to right knee injury management.
Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and Hunter played 25 minutes Tuesday night. Given the probable tag, the Hawks likely want to see how Hunter's knee responds in warmups before giving him the green light.
