Hunter is probable for Sunday's tilt against the Trail Blazers due to left shoulder soreness, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hunter presumably suffered the injury during Friday's loss to the Kings, but he should be good to go for Sunday. Over the Hawks' four-game homestand, he's averaged 7.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 28.3 minutes.

