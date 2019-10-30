Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Probable Thursday
Hunter is probable Thursday against Miami due to a dental injury, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
It's not necessarily known at the moment just how Hunter suffered the dental infraction, as the rookie logged 28 minutes in his latest outing Tuesday against Miami. Hunter likely received a blow to the head area in practice Wednesday. If the forward is out Thursday, DeAndre' Bembry or Evan Turner will presumably fill in the small-forward position to round out the starting lineup.
