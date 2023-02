Hunter is probable for Wednesday's tilt against the Knicks due to right ankle soreness.

Hunter is dealing with ankle pain following his 21-point, seven-rebound performance in Monday's win over the Hornets, but he doesn't appear to be at real risk of missing Wednesday's game. The forward has appeared in nine straight games, averaging 15.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.2 minutes.