Hunter (knee) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.
A sore right knee lands Hunter on the injury report, but it doesn't look like his status is in much jeopardy. The second-year forward is coming off of a 25-point, four-rebound, three-steal, two-assist showing in Monday's win over Minnesota.
