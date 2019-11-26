Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Probable Wednesday
Hunter is listed as probable for Wednesday's contest against Milwaukee due to a knee contusion.
It's unclear when exactly Hunter may have activated his knee injury. Nevertheless, the forward is deemed probable Wednesday. The rookie logged 37 minutes in the Hawks' most recent contest against Minnesota on Monday.
More News
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Drops 26 in narrow loss•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Scores team-high 27 points•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Scores 11 points in thumping loss•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Plays through injury, nets 14 points•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Probable Sunday•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Steps up in Collins' absence•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...