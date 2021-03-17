Hunter (knee), who is out Thursday against the Thunder, will go through a 4-on-4 scrimmage Wednesday, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.
Hunter remains day-to-day while recovering from right knee surgery, and it appears like he's making good progress toward a return. His next chance to play arrives Saturday against the Lakers.
More News
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Listed out Thursday•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Could return this week•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Second PRP injection unnecessary•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Meeting with doctors on tap•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Progressing in rehab•
-
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Long-term absence confirmed•