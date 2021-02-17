Hunter (knee) has moved to weight-bearing exercises and some on-court work as he rehabs from surgery on his right meniscus, Marc Spears of The Undefeated reports.

Hunter underwent surgery -- a debridement procedure -- just over a week ago, so the fact that he's already making progress is a considerable step in the right direction. Spears notes that Hunter has been able to go through form shooting and ball-handling drills, in addition to activities geared toward strengthening the knee. The Hawks plan to evaluate Hunter in two weeks, at which point we should have a better gauge as to whether he's ahead of the seven-to-10-week timetable the team initially put forth. Prior to the injury, Hunter was enjoying a breakout sophomore campaign, averaging 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.9 steals, while raising his shooting percentages across the board.