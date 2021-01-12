Hunter tallied 15 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 23 minutes in Monday's 112-94 win over the 76ers.

No Hawks starter played more than 26 minutes and four players off the bench played more than 20 minutes as the Hawks were up 15 at halftime and 32 going into the fourth quarter. Hunter was tied for second on the team in scoring, only behind Trae Young. Hunter has not scored less than 15 points in six 2021 games while shooting a tick under 56 percent from the floor.