Hunter posted 16 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT) and three rebounds across 20 minutes in Monday's 116-112 preseason loss to the Pacers.

Hunter scored nearly half of his points from the charity stripe and didn't do much else, but he's simply trying to finish the preseason in the best possible shape. He's pretty much locked in to open the 2023-24 season as the starting small forward.