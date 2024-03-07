Hunter logged 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 112-101 win over the Cavaliers.

Hunter might have lost his starting role to Saddiq Bey, but he remains a reliable fantasy asset in his new role with the second unit, where he's taken on a more significant role as a scoring weapon off the bench. The numbers back that up, as Hunter has now scored in double digits in his last 12 appearances. Over that span, he's averaging 18.2 points per game while shooting 53.8 percent from the field and an impressive 48.2 percent from three-point range.