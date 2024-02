Hunter (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Suns, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Hunter returned to action Tuesday but could miss the first leg of Atlanta's back-to-back Friday due to a knee injury that forced him to miss 19 games. If Hunter is ruled out, Jalen Johnson, Saddiq Bey and Garrison Mathews are all candidates to receive increased playing time.