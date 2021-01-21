Hunter (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hunter missed Wednesday's win over the Pistons due to right knee soreness, but he could return as soon as Friday. He's been a key piece for the Hawks this season and, across the past nine games, is averaging 18.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 32.3 minutes.