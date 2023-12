Hunter (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against Toronto, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Hunter sat out Monday's game against the Nuggets due to right quadriceps soreness, and he was unavailable Wednesday due to a sore right knee. He continues to deal with his knee injury, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available Friday. If he sits out again, Wesley Matthews will likely remain in the starting lineup.