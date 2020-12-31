Hunter is questionable for Friday's contest against the Nets due to right knee soreness, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hunter emerged from Wednesday's loss to the Nets with an injury, but he was still able to put up solid numbers. Overall on the season, he's averaging 12.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 31.5 minutes. With Danilo Gallinari (ankle) out again, Hunter should see plenty of minutes and shot attempts if he's feeling close to 100 percent come tipoff. If Hunter is sidelined, more minutes would likely go to Solomon Hill.