Hunter is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Nuggets due to right quadriceps tendon soreness, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

With Trae Young (illness) sidelined Friday, Hunter scored a team-high 24 points (9-18 FG) in a loss to Philadelphia. However, he's now in danger of missing his first game of the season, while Trae Young is slated to return to action Monday. If Hunter is sidelined, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Wesley Matthews would be candidates for increased roles.