The Hawks list Hunter (ankle) as questionable for Monday's game against the Celtics.

Hunter apparently came out of Thursday's win over the 76ers with the sprained left ankle and was forced to miss his first game of the season Saturday, when the Hawks lost by 23 to the Mavericks. Expect Atlanta to make a ruling on his status for Monday's game in the hours leading up to the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.