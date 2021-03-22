Hunter (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.

Last week, there were some rumblings that Hunter might return to action, but he ultimately needed a bit more time as he works back from right knee surgery. Hunter progressed to full-speed scrimmaging, but he's yet to be fully cleared for game action. That clearance could come Monday, but the Hawks will wait to see how the second-year forward feels at shootaround before updating his status. Hunter has not played since Jan. 29.