Hunter (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Rockets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Hunter has suited up in each of Atlanta's last four contests despite dealing with a lingering knee injury. However, the Hawks could opt to play it cautiously with the 25-year-old forward on the second leg of a back-to-back Saturday.
