Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Questionable for Saturday
Hunter is questionable for Saturday's game against the Mavericks due to a sprained left ankle, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Hunter has emerged from Thursday's win over the 76ers with a sprained ankle, and he's at risk of missing just his second game of the season. More information may arrive following the team's morning shootaround. He's shot well lately, averaging 16.3 points on 52.1 percent from the field across the past four games.
